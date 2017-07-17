Two More Xbox One X Games Getting 4K Enhancements

Xbox One X was officially unveiled at E3 2017, when Microsoft announced its new console would enhance a bunch of games to support 4K resolution. Now, the company has revealed two more titles that will be playable in "4K Ultra HD."

On the official Xbox website, both The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus now show the "Xbox One X Enhanced," "HDR," and "4K Ultra HD" logos. They join the new Xbox console's growing list of 4K-supported games, which includes Crackdown 3, Assassin's Creed: Origins, Sea of Thieves, and more.

In addition, a bunch of existing first-party Xbox games will receive updates to support 4K when Xbox One X comes out. These include Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Killer Instinct, Minecraft, and Halo 5.

Xbox One X launches November 7 for US $499 / £449 / AU $649. For more on the upgraded Xbox device, check out everything we know about Xbox One X.

The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein II were also both revealed at E3 this year. The former launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on Friday, October 13, and it recently received new gameplay clips--watch them here.

The latter, meanwhile, contains a combat mission in which you're wheelchair-bound, which we thought was bold and empowering. It's coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27.