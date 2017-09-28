Two More Xbox One Backwards Compatible Games Now Available

Square off against Kevin Spacey or Eggman.

In the case the increasingly busy fall release period isn't providing you with enough new things to play, Microsoft has once again expanded the Xbox One's backwards compatibility library. Two more Xbox 360 games are now playable on the current-generation console.

The two games in question are quite different. The first is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, the near-future shooter starring Kevin Spacey and developed by Sledgehammer Games, which is also responsible for the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII. Joining it is Sonic Adventure, the port of the Dreamcast launch game.

Both of these are playable now on Xbox One. If you own Advanced Warfare on disc, you can simply pop it into the system to get started. Alternatively, digital copies can be found in the Ready to Download section of the My Games and Apps area. The two games are also available for sale digitally through Xbox Store.

We've seen a number of new backwards compatible games released this month, but none were as notable as the four Halo games that were introduced recently. Those come with all of their DLC for free, ensuring that players won't be separated by what extra content they may have purchased. For a look at all the 360 games you can play, check our full list of Xbox One backwards compatible games.

