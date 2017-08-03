Two More Xbox One Backwards Compatibility Games Now Available

Xbox One's backwards compatibility library has grown once again. Microsoft has announced that two more Xbox 360 games are now playable on Xbox One.

The first of these is Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two, the 2012 platformer that marked the second and final game released by Junction Point Studios before its closure. The other is a fifth game from the Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl. This is a port of the classic 1991 platformer, complete with online multiplayer support.

If you own a digital copy of either game, you'll find it in your Xbox One's Ready to Download list. Alternatively, in the case of Epic Mickey 2, you can just pop the disc into your Xbox One. Both games are also for sale on the Xbox Store--Disney Mickey 2 sells for $20/£9, while ToeJam & Earl costs $10/£6.75.

After a quiet period for new backwards compatibility games, there have finally been some new additions recently. Last week saw an update that made Tomb Raider: Underworld playable on Xbox One, which followed the addition of three games, including Red Faction: Armageddon--which will be free through Games With Gold later this month. You can see all the Xbox One backwards compatibility games in our full list.