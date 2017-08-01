Two More Fire Emblem Characters Revealed For Switch Spinoff, Warriors

Koei Tecmo has revealed two more playable characters for Fire Emblem Warriors, the upcoming Nintendo Switch spinoff of the strategy RPG series. The latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu (as translated by Gematsu) confirms that Cordelia and female Robin from Fire Emblem Awakening will appear on the roster.

While the magazine doesn't reveal many details about each character, it does show a few images of them in action. As in Awakening, Cordelia wields a lance and rides atop a pegasus in Warriors. Robin, like her male counterpart, is a mage, though it's unclear if she'll be a separate character entirely or simply an alternate version.

Famitsu also revealed a few additional gameplay details. Like a traditional Fire Emblem title, Warriors features a permadeath system, which renders any character who falls during battle unplayable. Other staple Fire Emblem elements like the Weapon Triangle and Support conversations have already been confirmed to appear in the game.

Nine other Fire Emblem heroes have been announced for Warriors thus far. Nintendo recently shared a new trailer that showcased some of the other playable characters who come from Awakening, including Frederick, Lissa, Lucina, and male Robin. Chrom and Marth have also been confirmed for the title, as have Corrin, Ryoma, and Xander from Fire Emblem Fates. The heroes band together to help the game's twin protagonists, Rowan and Lianna, protect their kingdom from an evil dragon.

Nintendo has yet to announce a release date for Fire Emblem Warriors, but the game is slated to launch this fall. A New 3DS version is also in development. A more traditional Fire Emblem title is in the works for Switch as well and will release sometime in 2018.