Twitter Blue Subscription Service Begins Rollout Soon With An Undo Feature

Twitter has officially announced Twitter Blue, a paid subscription that gives users access to an enhanced suite of features, including the ability to undo tweets and to view threads in something called "Reader Mode." The service costs $3.49 CAD in Canada and $4.49 AUD in Australia per month.

As The Verge notes , we had a pretty decent idea of Twitter Blue's functionality thanks to some details uncovered by app research Jane Manchun Wong. Wong's research also suggests that Twitter Blue may cost $3 a month when it comes to the US, but there's currently no word on when the service might roll out to the US.

In addition to the undo tweet feature, Twitter Blue will allow users to set a timer for undoing tweets up to 30 seconds. Reader Mode apparently turns threads into "easy-to-read text," as well as mashing together different tweets in an attempt to make them more legible. The service also includes a new color theme, as well as offering an expedited timeframe for resolving customer support issues, such as posts you report.