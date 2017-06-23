Twitch's Next TV Show Marathon Features The Excellent MST3K

Following the success of its previous marathons of classic TV shows, Twitch is set to offer yet another. Next up is the classic movie-riffing show Mystery Science Theater 3000.

This begins on Monday, June 26, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET and will run for six days. The marathon will consist of 38 episodes spanning the show's run from 1989 to 1997, meaning it apparently leaves out my personal favorite, the 1998 episode Puma Man. Regardless, this collection makes for what Twitch claims is the "most extensive collection of MST3K episodes ever assembled for a marathon."

If you're unfamiliar with the show, you're in for a real treat. The premise is that a man and two robot companions are forced to watch old, terrible real-world movies, which they deal with by cracking jokes the entire time. Although the show came to an end in 1999, several of the key members of the show went on to form Rifftrax, while MST3K itself was recently revived for a season on Netflix.

You'll be able to watch along through the Shout Factory TV channel on Twitch, which later this year will also be home to other, unspecified shows. Previous marathons on Twitch have included The Joy of Painting, Power Rangers, and, most recently, Mister Roger's Neighborhood.

An exact schedule for the marathon hasn't been announced, but among the episodes that we'll see are those featuring Killer Shrews, Final Justice, and The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies. A brief line in a blog post suggests Manos: The Hands of Fate will make the cut, as well it should. Twitch will also offer special MST3K emotes, which you can see below.