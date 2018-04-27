Twitch Will Stream Some NFL Games This Season

The NFL and Amazon have announced an extension of their streaming deal for Thursday Night Football games, and one big new detail is that you'll be able to watch on Twitch.

For the 2018 and 2019 NFL seasons, Amazon will stream all of Fox's Thursday Night Football; 11 of the 13 Thursday Night Football games in 2018 air on Fox. You can watch using the Prime Video app for TV, consoles, mobile, and PC. You'll need a Prime membership to view the games, and more than 200 countries and territories are supported.

The NFL said in a press release that it will offer a "unique viewing experience" on Amazon sources with "interactive features that bring fans close to the game."

Amazon and the NFL worked together for Thursday Night Football games in 2017. The league sees Amazon as an attractive partner because of its more than 100 million Prime members. Additionally, the NFL is trying to expand to markets outside of the US, and working with Amazon helps the league extend its footprint to new parts of the world.

In addition to the games themselves, the NFL's deal with Amazon covers the Amazon Prime series All or Nothing. This is a "docuseries" from NFL Films that launches on April 27 with an episode about the Dallas Cowboys.

The first Thursday Night Football game of 2018 is the Week 2 matchup on September 13 between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. This game will air only on NFL Network, but Amazon's first game will be the September 27 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings. All Thursday Night Football games begin at 8:20 PM ET.

Twitch remains a popular place for watching video game streams, but as this announcement shows, it's a destination for much more. In addition to football, Twitch has a "Creative" category featuring everything from cooking shows to woodworking programs.

As Recode's Peter Kafka points out, the audience for streamed NFL games is tiny compared to traditional TV. So this is more of an experiment than a business model shift, Kafka says.