Twitch Rolls Out New Way For Streamers To Make Money

Twitch has announced that it will be launching a new program for streamers on its platform, offering them a way of earning a reliable source of income by streaming for a specific amount of hours.

In a new blog post, Twitch explained that the Ads Incentive Program will present personalized offers to select streamers at launch. In exchange for a flat payout, streamers will need to stream a certain number of hours while running ads. Twitch said, "We know how important reliable monthly income is to creators. That’s why, today, we’re introducing predictability into a revenue source that rarely provides it: ads... The goal is simple: help you earn a more predictable monthly income through ads, with no ceiling on earning potential."

According to Twitch, the Ads Incentive Program was created for two reasons, reliable and predictable income for streamers, and managing ads. "No more guesswork when it comes to your monthly ad payouts. No more fiddling with ad timing. We want to free creators from additional management responsibilities so you can focus on doing what you love with the community you love," the post reads.

The program will be available to Twitch partners and affiliates who will see it in the Ads Manager dashboard on the website. Once the streamer accepts the offer, they'll set Ads Manager to the rate detailed in the incentive. After streaming the minimum number of hours required, the streamer will collect their income at the end of the month.

Earlier this month, popular streamers Pokimane and Disguised Toast were banned from Twitch for a short period of time for breaking DMCA guidelines. Imane "Pokimane" Anys received a ban for streaming the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender, while Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang lost access for watching the anime series Death Note. Both streamers have since been unbanned.