Twitch Lowers Minimum Payout Threshold In Select Countries

Twitch streamers can soon get their money faster. The $100 minimum payout threshold will be lowered to $50 starting on July 15 in select countries, including Argentina, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Taiwan. More countries will see the new lowered minimum payout in coming months.

"One day, we’d love for you to wrap up your stream and already have the money you earned from that stream in your wallet," Twitch says. "As we aim for lower payout thresholds, we’re focusing on building a trustworthy, accurate, and globally accessible experience for everybody." Twitch anticipates that more than 70,000 creators will receive more regular payouts as a result of the new minimum.

The new $50 minimum applies to most payment methods, including ACH/direct deposit, eCheck/local bank, PayPal, and check, but wire transfer payments will still require $100 minimum due to transfer fees.

A lower payout minimum has been requested for a long time by smaller Twitch streamers, as the current plan prohibits streamers from withdrawing money from the platform until their subscription and bits payout exceeds $100.

In other changes to the partner program, Twitch has been thinking about tweaking how it pays Partners. Bloomberg reported that the company has proposed incentives for streamers to run more ads and suggested cutting the income of top streamers. None of these are confirmed plans however, so it remains to be seen how Twitch will change its Partner program policies.

