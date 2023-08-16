Twitch Bans And Blocks Stop People From Watching Your Streams

Twitch has just implemented a new feature that'll make streams unwatchable if a streamer has blocked or banned a user. Only a handful of streamers can currently use it, but it'll be available for everyone in September.

The news comes from Twitch Streamer Lowco Twitter account. The tweet reads:

"HUGE TWITCH UPDATE: When you block or ban someone, they'll no longer be able to view your stream!"

In the same thread, they posted more information about the feature. Streamers will have the option to turn this on or off. When it's on, it'll work right away. So if they ban someone mid-stream, they'll immediately be kicked out, and the same goes for someone who is blocked. As of right now, blocked and banned users will still be able to watch VODs or clips.

It's also worth pointing out that this won't ban a user's IP, so one could get around this by simply logging out of their account. On a Twitch patch_notes episode posted on August 16, 2023, senior product manager Trevor Fisher said that "We went through some rounds of feedback with people, and overall we heard from a lot of streamers that even if it was just stopping people from watching on the account that they were banned on that was still something that they wanted." Fisher went on to explain that even though an IP ban isn't in place, they'll "definitely take the feedback that this is something people want to be even more powerful," so it might evolve into that as time goes on.

