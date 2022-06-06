Tweet Has Hollow Knight Fans Thinking Silksong Will Be At Summer Game Fest

Hollow Knight Silksong fans are desperate for an update, as the game hasn't been mentioned publicly since gameplay was shown via Nintendo Treehouse Live at E3 2019. Now, with Summer Game Fest Live 2022 approaching this week, the Hollow Knight faithful have reason for hope thanks to a tweet from a member of the game's development team.

Geoff Keighley--curator and host of Summer Game Fest Live--tweeted about the upcoming show, mentioning a "good world premiere arriving in [his] inbox." Matthew Griffin, a member of Team Cherry's marketing and publishing team, replied to the tweet, saying "I approve of the tease =P," and those five words plus one emoticon have galvanized those that have been waiting for more Hollow Knight.

I approve of the tease. =P — Matthew Griffin (@griffinmatta) June 6, 2022

Reactions to the tweet have been varied, from fans pleading with Griffin for this to be true to others who are anticipating having their happiness destroyed. We've gathered a few of the reactions below.

But what does this mean Matthew Griffin sir — RandomPlonker (@RandomPlonker) June 6, 2022

Can you stop baiting my broken soul already?

I've been going back to the shade countless times! — Selection (@selectionslc) June 6, 2022

pic.twitter.com/et45ZBAnkw — MagicalTwigs 🌱|| COMMS OPEN || DM FOR INQUIRY ✨ (@MagicalTwigs) June 6, 2022

This speculation comes after Keighley himself told fans to "manage [their] expectations," as the lineup for Summer Game Fest Live 2022 will be "primarily focused" on games that have been previously announced.

While Hollow Knight Silksong does fit that criterion, the game so far has not been teased for the event. Games that have been confirmed include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, The Callisto Protocol, and Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.