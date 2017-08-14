Turn Yourself Into Pikachu With Snapchat's Newest Filter

Snapchat is frequently used by companies to promote their products, offering themed lenses that highlight the release of a new movie by turning your head into a Transformer or something of the sort. The Pokemon Company is the latest company to go this route, letting you turn yourself into the most iconic of Pokemon (no, not Mr. Mime).

Yes, you can turn your very own face (or that of unsuspecting loved ones) into a Pikachu'd version, complete with ears, nose, and red cheeks. Opening your mouth will cause Pikachu to appear and start hollering and firing electricity all over the screen. Naturally, we couldn't help but take a bunch of photos of ourselves.

The Pokemon Company didn't say how long the lens will be available, but you can check it out now if you have Snapchat installed on your phone with the latest update. It doesn't appear to be meant to promote any specific new release.

In other Pokemon news, Niantic has announced a new type of Raid coming to Pokemon Go that requires an invitation. It's only through one of these Exclusive Raid Battles that you'll be able to obtain the next Legendary, Mewtwo. Meanwhile, players have some time to once again capture the Legendaries that have been offered so far, and there are free Mega Stones available in Pokemon Sun and Moon.