Turn Your TV Into An Arcade Cabinet For Just $50 Right Now
You can also grab the AtGames Legends Gamer Pro with multiplayer support for $100.
Arcade cabinets don't just take up a lot of space--they can also take a huge bite out of your wallet. If you're looking to dive back into some retro games without breaking the bank, the AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Console and Gamer Pro Console are both getting steep discounts at GameStop, making it easy to turn your TV into a retro gaming machine.
AtGames Legends Gamer Pro Console
$100 (was $230)
The Legends Gamer Pro Console is seeing the biggest discount, down to just $100 from its usual $230. The wireless console easily connects to your TV and comes with arcade controls for up to two players. Its game list includes 150 classics, and you'll find retro titles such as Aladdin, Space Invaders, Tetris, and Zoo Keeper preloaded and ready to play. It also comes with a built-in trackball for use in certain games.
AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Console
$50 (was $130)
If you don't mind the lack of a second joystick, the Legends Gamer Mini Console clocks in at just $50 during GameStop's sale. It features 100 licensed arcade and console games--although you can expand its catalog using a variety of subscriptions or add-ons. When it's not in use, the Gamer Mini is small enough to tuck away into a drawer or underneath a coffee table.
Both the Gamer Mini and Gamer Pro Console come with free shipping, although you can pick it up in-store at select locations. GameStop doesn't mention how long these discounts will stick around, so be sure to give them a closer look before they disappear or sell out.
