Turn Your TV Into An Arcade Cabinet For Just $50 Right Now

Arcade cabinets don't just take up a lot of space--they can also take a huge bite out of your wallet. If you're looking to dive back into some retro games without breaking the bank, the AtGames Legends Gamer Mini Console and Gamer Pro Console are both getting steep discounts at GameStop, making it easy to turn your TV into a retro gaming machine.

Both the Gamer Mini and Gamer Pro Console come with free shipping, although you can pick it up in-store at select locations. GameStop doesn't mention how long these discounts will stick around, so be sure to give them a closer look before they disappear or sell out.