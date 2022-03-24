Turbo Golf Racing Takes Rocket League To The Links

Adding cars to soccer was a brilliant move on Psyonix's part with Rocket League, and since its introduction, the game has expanded to include basketball with cars, hockey with cars, and football with cars, as well. But nobody has thought to add cars to golf, apparently, until now. Developer Hugecalf Studios turns golf into a race with the extremely literal title Turbo Golf Racing, and it looks like everything you like about Rocket League, to the tune of Mario Golf.

Hugecalf showed off a new trailer for the game during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2022. The trailer gives a quick sense of what we can expect from the game: golf, but cars. Courses are a mix of golf links and race tracks, and it looks like getting your ball onto the green and into the hole will be a matter of speed and positioning as much as finesse and aim. A key difference from Rocket League, it seems, is that Turbo Golf Racing puts more emphasis on the race to get your ball where it belongs, rather than the full-contact wallops of squaring off against another team.

According to its Steam page, Turbo Golf Racing supports up to eight players in online multiplayer. The game is currently in an Early Access state, and although it's not available for sale and there's no word on when it'll be made available. You can request access to a beta on Hugecalf's website. According to the trailer, Turbo Golf Racing will be available on PC as well as Xbox Series X|S, and on Xbox Game Pass.