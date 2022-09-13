Tunic Releasing On Nintendo Switch September 27

The acclaimed adventure game Tunic was obviously heavily inspired by the Zelda series, so it only makes sense that it's coming to Nintendo Switch. During the fall Nintendo Direct, we got a release date: September 27. With it only a few weeks away, preorders are available now.

Tunic took liberal notes from the Zelda series, including in the mysterious manual pages that help guide you through the adventure. The little fox hero also wears a green tunic just like everyone's favorite Hylian hero. That game manual is central to unlocking the game's mysteries. It received a 9/10 in GameSpot's Tunic review.

"Most Souls-likes tend to adopt a grimdark fantasy aesthetic, but Tunic harkens back to the 8- and 16-bit eras by presenting a vibrant and colorful world that also offers a fiendishly difficult challenge," Richard Wakeling wrote. "It's not simply evocative of games from the late '80s and early '90s because it creates facsimiles of their graphics or gameplay, but because it manages to capture a tangible feeling of exploration and difficulty, where an instruction manual is your tool to deciphering everything. It's the kind of game you would've purchased because the box art looked cool, eagerly flipping through the pages of its manual on the car ride home, not quite understanding it all but getting excited at the possibilities all the same. In Tunic's case, this grand adventure lives up to the expectations."