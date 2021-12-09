Tunic Release Date Set For March 2022

The indie adventure game Tunic finally has a release date, as revealed at The Game Awards. It's now set to release on March 16, 2022 to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The announcement came alongside a new gameplay trailer that showed off tons of new enemies and environments, including a whip-like grappling item and several bosses. It looks to be a much bigger adventure than the previous, mostly-woodland screenshots had let on.

A Tunic demo was part of Microsoft's Summer Game Fest, and Microsoft recently announced a new demo, which was released for the Winter Game Fest as well. The summer demo revealed that the game is more than a cute Zelda-like starring a fox. It also had loads of obscure little secrets and a meta-layer of a video game instruction manual inside the game. That could hint at a larger central mystery at play.