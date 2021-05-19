Tron: Legacy Skins Are Coming To Fall Guys, So You Can Derez The Competition

Ready the light cycles and head for the Grid: skins from Disney's Tron franchise are coming to Fall Guys later this month, as revealed today by developer Mediatonic.

A total of four skins are on the way, two inspired by the original 1982 Tron film and two more from the 2010 soft-reboot Tron: Legacy. Players will be able to unlock Tron villain Sark for 22k Kudos, with a separate DLC pack including the original Tron, Rinzler (aka evil Tron), and Quorra. The skins will arrive on May 24. Sadly, there is no Jeff Bridges skin.

🚨 TRON IS COMING TO FALL GUYS 🚨

Sark will be featured in the store for 22K Kudos

There will also be a DLC pack containing:

⚡ Tron

⚡ Rinzler

⚡ Quorra

Releasing on the 24th of May! pic.twitter.com/Kt3qOlPUWH — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 19, 2021

The Tron collaboration is just the latest crossover for Fall Guys, which has previously featured skins for the Doom guy, Godzilla, and even indie games like The Messenger, Among Us, and Untitled Goose Game.

Developer Mediatonic's parent company, Tonic Games Group, was recently acquired by Epic Games, creators of Fortnite. It's yet another acquisition for Epic, who previously acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix in 2019. Rocket League went free-to-play following the acquisition, but no word yet on if that will be happening to Fall Guys as well.

Currently available on PC and PlayStation 4, Fall Guys was originally scheduled to come to Xbox platforms and Nintendo Switch this summer, only to be delayed. The Xbox and Switch versions currently don't have a release date, though Mediatonic says the delay will give it more time to incorporate additional features like cross-play.