Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023

As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex.

Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program known as Query.

"Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it's up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth," reads a line from the game's description.

The decisions players make will "actively influence" how the story plays out. Players will interact with many different characters, and they can decide to work with them, spurn them, or derez them.

Below are are more details on Identity, as written by developer Bithell Games.

Tron: Identity Features: