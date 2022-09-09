Tron: Identity, A Visual Novel Adventure Game, Is Coming To PC In 2023
A new visual novel adventure from Thomas Was Alone developer Bithell Games is coming next year.
As part of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, Disney announced a new game, Tron: Identity, which is coming in 2023 to PC. It's developed by Bithell Games, the studio that previously made Thomas Was Alone and John Wick Hex.
Identity is a visual novel adventure following a detective program known as Query.
"Finding yourself in a world built on unstable foundations and filled with whispered knowledge, it's up to you to question suspects and investigate your surroundings to piece together the truth," reads a line from the game's description.
The decisions players make will "actively influence" how the story plays out. Players will interact with many different characters, and they can decide to work with them, spurn them, or derez them.
Below are are more details on Identity, as written by developer Bithell Games. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more from the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase.
Tron: Identity Features:
- A new extension of the TRON franchise - Unlock a never-before-seen server filled with new, original programs to join forces with or oppose.
- Beautiful, hand-crafted character art - Watch the story come to life through detailed, uniquely designed characters.
- Rich world-building and storytelling - In a brand-new Grid with its own nuanced structure, there is much to discover about the programs and places around you.
- Reveal memories - The truth of the case is hidden in the Identity Discs of those around you. Defrag their Discs to navigate the complex path to a solution in these unique puzzles.
- One mystery, many endings - Your choices will determine the outcome you see, with a protagonist that lets you take the reins and doesn’t corner you into one approach.
