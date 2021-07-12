Trivium Frontman Matt Heafy Joins Gaming Charity Focused On Mental Health For Soldiers

Matt Heafy, the frontman of the metal band Trivium who is active in the gaming community, has joined the board of directors for the gaming-themed military charity Stack Up.

The charity's mission is to support military veterans with mental health campaigns to help reduce the number of veteran suicides. Heafy is connected closely with the military, as his father is a US Marine Corp veteran and Heafy himself was born on a military base.

Heafy is active on Twitch; his "Kiichichaos" channel has more than 225,000 followers and he treats his viewers to streams with live guitar performances and gaming. Before this official partnership with Stack Up, he raised thousands for the charity.

"Now a member of the Stack Up board, Heafy will help guide Stack Up as it continues its mission to support veterans and active duty military with the therapeutic benefits of gaming," reads a line from Stack Up's news release.

This includes the Supply Crate packages filled with gaming items that are sent to soldiers around the world, as well as the Stack Up Overwatch Program that provides soldiers with resources for mental health.

"I was born in Iwakuni, Japan, in a Marine Corps military base hospital. My father is a Marine and my mother is from Hiroshima, Japan. My dad's side of the family has multi-generations long lineages in all services and branches of the military," Heafy said. "Thanks to my father's service in the USMC, I exist. Stack Up's emphasis on wanting to help people's mental well-being, while creating a place in which fellow active service and veteran military--US and allied--can come together and celebrate what connects them, is a mission that resounded with me at my core."

Stack Up CEO and founder Stephen Machuga said he's been a longtime fan of Trivium and he feels floored to be able to work with Heafy in this way. "It's bananas; the potential feels endless right now," he said.

As for Trivium, the band is no stranger to video games. Its song, "Shattering the Skies Above," was featured on the God of War: Blood & Metal soundtrack to promote God of War 3.

Trivium just released a new single, "In the Court of the Dragon," along with a short film.