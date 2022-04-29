Trigon: Space Story Lets You Be Your Own Starship Commander On PC

Fans of FTL: Faster Than Light have another expedition to embark on, as Gameforge has announced the launch of roguelike sci-fi strategy game Trigon: Space Story on PC.

Trigon: Space Story will launch players into a procedurally generated universe with nothing but a starship. Not only can the ship be customized with over 70 different weapons and abilities, but players will also be tasked with managing the ship's systems, engines, and more as they travel through the uncharted galaxy and making contact with new races.

The procedurally-generated universe is made up of nine sectors, each with more than 10 individual planetary systems. Each of those systems will hold randomized anomalies, marauding space pirates, and a "complex web of intergalactic politics" to deal with as players explore and survive.

Trigon: Space Story is the latest from Gameforge, publishers of Swords of Legends Online, Aion, and more, and marks the first-ever single-player game from the publishing firm. It is available now on PC via Steam or Epic Games Store, both in regular and deluxe editions with additional content.