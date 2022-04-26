Tribeca Festival's 2022 Game Selections Highlight The Storytelling Of Cuphead And OxenFree II

This year’s Tribeca Festival will once again show off video games that excel at storytelling. Like last year, the long-running film festival will highlight the artistic excellence of games that made the cut, which includes a mix of indie cult-classics, and popular big-budget titles.

A total of 10 games have been selected for this year, as the festival aims to showcase the creators, the process, the storytelling, and the intersection between games, entertainment, and culture.

2022 Tribeca Festival official Games selection

American Arcadia from Out of the Blue - please note, this title is currently unannounced!

As Dusk Falls from INTERIOR/NIGHT

The Cub from Demagog Studio

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course from Studio MDHR

Immortality from Sam Barlow’s Half Mermaid

Oxenfree II Lost Signals from Night School Studio

A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo Studio

Thirsty Suitors from Outerloop Games

Venba from Visai Games

As part of last year's Tribeca Festival, a Red Dead Redemption 2 concert was held in New York City's Battery Park while Sable, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and other games were celebrated for their narrative excellence.

Norco--which hadn't been released yet--walked away with the first-ever Tribeca Games Award last year for its "potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery and highly immersive worlds."

In GameSpot's Norco review, Richard Wakeling wrote about the game's "beautiful, evocative, and contemplative storytelling takes you on a fascinating journey that will occupy your thoughts for weeks and months after the credits roll."