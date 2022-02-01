Triangle Strategy Preorders Are Available Now

After shortening its name, Square Enix officially opened preorders for the long-awaited Triangle Strategy. If you're looking to preorder the game ahead of its March 4 release on Nintendo Switch, here's everything you need to know.

Triangle Strategy preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses are currently available for Triangle Strategy. Nintendo games rarely include additional content for reserving an advance copy, and there are no retailer-exclusive bonuses. We're still a few weeks out from its official release, so we'll keep you posted if anything pops up.

Unsurprisingly, Triangle Strategy is a turn-based strategy game. You'll take command of multiple characters as you work your way through a complex political narrative and an ongoing conflict involving three different forces. The action plays out on a battlefield reminiscent of Final Fantasy Tactics, although the game's art style takes cues from Square Enix's popular Octopath Traveler.

Much of the game remains a mystery, although a demo released in February 2021 gave fans their first hands-on experience with the long-awaited title. Square Enix said it used feedback from those sessions to improve the overall experience, and we can expect to see these updates when the Triangle Strategy arrives on March 4.