Triangle Strategy Preorders Are Available Now

Triangle Strategy releases March 4 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

After shortening its name, Square Enix officially opened preorders for the long-awaited Triangle Strategy. If you're looking to preorder the game ahead of its March 4 release on Nintendo Switch, here's everything you need to know.

Triangle Strategy preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses are currently available for Triangle Strategy. Nintendo games rarely include additional content for reserving an advance copy, and there are no retailer-exclusive bonuses. We're still a few weeks out from its official release, so we'll keep you posted if anything pops up.

Preorder Triangle Strategy

$60

Triangle Strategy is available to preorder for $60 at most retailers--including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target. You can also secure a digital copy through the Nintendo Switch eShop. If you need a physical copy, we'd recommend purchasing through Amazon, as it's one of the few retailers offering free release-day delivery.

Unsurprisingly, Triangle Strategy is a turn-based strategy game. You'll take command of multiple characters as you work your way through a complex political narrative and an ongoing conflict involving three different forces. The action plays out on a battlefield reminiscent of Final Fantasy Tactics, although the game's art style takes cues from Square Enix's popular Octopath Traveler.

Much of the game remains a mystery, although a demo released in February 2021 gave fans their first hands-on experience with the long-awaited title. Square Enix said it used feedback from those sessions to improve the overall experience, and we can expect to see these updates when the Triangle Strategy arrives on March 4.

