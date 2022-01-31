Triangle Strategy's Latest Trailer Emphasises Careful Decision Making

A new trailer for Triangle Strategy has dropped, introducing another character, Benedict Pascal, and the way that he ties into the overall story.

Benedict Pascal is a longstanding servant to the House of Wolffort, in particular to Serenoa Wolffort, the main protagonist of Triangle Strategy, and will do anything to see the success of the house. The trailer also briefly introduces other characters you'll meet from House Wolffort, like Symon Wolffort, a former lord of the house, and a Wolffort Spy, Anna Pascal, a character presumably related to Benedict based on the shared surname.

The trailer also highlights some of the important and sometimes risky decision-making you will have to partake in. Part of the game will see House Wolffort attempting to reclaim the capital, and in turn you will have to choose how to go about that. You could choose the option based on might, and flood the city, guaranteeing victory, but casualties would follow. You could also choose to sneak in, and use deceit to claim your victory, or opt for good old-fashioned diplomacy.

As well as the important decision-making that will take place, the trailer also showed off how you can improve your forces. You can promote experienced units by giving them medals, which open up new tools they can use in battle. And you'll be able to improve character's weapons by using limited resources, too. Fully upgraded weapons also unlock powerful skills, but because said resources are limited, you'll need to be careful who you give them to.

Triangle Strategy is the latest game donning the HD-2D style first established with Octopath Traveller, and has some Final Fantasy Tactics DNA mixed in with it. Triangle Strategy launches on March 4 for the Nintendo Switch.