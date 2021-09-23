Triangle Strategy For Nintendo Switch Launching March 2022

The Final Fantasy Tactics-style strategy game Triangle Strategy is coming to Nintendo Switch in March 2022, Nintendo announced during the September Nintendo Direct.

The game was announced earlier this year as Project Triangle Strategy, which was assumed to be a working title, but now that name seems to be final, minus the Project.

A free demo for Triangle Strategy was released earlier this year, and Nintendo said it has made a series of changes and improvements based on feedback. This includes new difficulty options, better camera angle controls, and the ability to review previous dialogue, among other things.

In Triangle Strategy, you play as Serenoa, and you'll make decisions to change how the game unfolds. "When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself," reads a line from the game's description.

