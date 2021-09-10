Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (Sept. 10-14)

The Trials of Osiris are finally back in Destiny 2. The first couple weeks of the Season of the Lost have gone without the weekend competitive mode, but the Trials has come back with a number of adjustments that should make it more approachable for a wider variety of players--not just those who go flawless every weekend.

As always, both the Trials of Osiris rewards and the map are randomized when the mode goes live at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Fridays. We'll update this post on September 10 at the daily reset in Destiny 2, when Bungie reveals what maps Trials players will be facing and what rewards they can earn.

Trials of Osiris is a weekend PvP mode that runs from the daily reset on Friday until the weekly reset on Tuesday, giving you four days to take part. Your goal in the Trials is for you and the other two players in your fireteam to achieve a "Flawless" run, in which you win seven matches without losing any.

Go Flawless, and you'll earn a trip to the Lighthouse and receive some special rewards, including the new Adept weapons. These have additional stat bonuses, making them among the most coveted items you can get your hands on.

Thanks to a bunch of changes to Trials this season, though, the mode is a little easier to get into than it has been. The Trials of Osiris now features matchmaking and a freelance mode, so you can jump into matches even if you don't have a full squad of three players to take it on. Your Trials Passage, the card you purchase from Saint-14 that grants you access to the mode and tracks your wins, now does not track your losses--so you can keep playing and earning rewards even if you lose out on a Flawless run. Bungie has also adjusted Trials so that you earn rewards based on the number of rounds, rather than matches, you've won during your session, making it easier to earn some of the Trials of Osiris's unique loot.

Finally, you'll earn Trials Tokens you can spend with Saint-14 during the weekend you receive them. Thanks to the new update, you can now use your Tokens to grab specific pieces of loot, rather than receiving random ones from the loot pool. Just make sure you use your Tokens before the weekly reset on September 14, or you'll lose them.