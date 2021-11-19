Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (Nov. 19-23)

It's Friday, work is over for a precious few days, and the best thing you can do right now is sit down and engage in the cutthroat competition of Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris. The pinnacle PvP event is back for another weekend, kicking off from 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

As usual, you can expect the action to take place on a different map, and while the rewards mostly stay the same, a Flawless run does offer up an alternate Adept weapon every week.

We don't know which map and Adept weapon you can expect just yet, but we'll update this post as soon as Trials goes live this week. Last week, saw the linear fusion rifle Reed's Regret offered up as a prize for the best players in the solar system, so this weekend might see Astral Horizon, The Summoner, or Shayura's Wrath up for grabs. Who knows?

Definitely not Osiris, seeing as how he's currently hidden away in some corners of the cosmos thanks to the machinations of Savathun.

For those of you who haven't tried out Trials of Osiris just yet, the multiplayer mode is in a far healthier space now thanks to some major work under the hood by Bungie.

Teams of three compete to earn some of the best gear in Destiny 2 by achieving seven consecutive wins without a loss in Trials of Osiris. Initially a punishing mode to newcomers, recent seasonal changes have made Trials of Osiris more inviting and rewarding, ensuring that just about everyone gets something out of it.