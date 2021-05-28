Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (May 28-June 1)

Another chance to take on the Trials of Osiris has come to Destiny 2, bringing with it some of the best rewards in the game. As always, the competitive multiplayer challenge will feature a new map for its weekend run, as well as new rewards you can pick up along the way.

We won't know the map and rewards until Destiny 2's daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday, May 28. But as usual, you'll be able to earn Trials tokens for your battles in the Crucible, which you can spend with Saint-14 until the weekly reset on June 1.

The Trials of Osiris runs from Friday to Tuesday every week, providing one of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 for Crucible players. Your goal in the PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. It's worth noting, though, that there's no team matchmaking in Trials: You have to assemble your own three-player fireteam to run the event. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While the goal in Trials is to hit that flawless run, the reality is that Trials is very tough, and most players may never achieve a flawless run. But the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards, some of the best weapons available, just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, June 1. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.