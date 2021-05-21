Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (May 21-25)

Destiny 2's Trials of Osiris competitive event is one of the toughest activities you can find in the game--but it also offers some of the best rewards. There are new weapons to earn in Trials as part of the Season of the Splicer, and you're going to want to get your hands on them. Trouble is, we won't know what weapons and armor you can hope to earn or what map you'll face until the event officially starts with the beginning of the weekend on May 21.

The Trials of Osiris event kicks off each weekend with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 AM ET Friday and runs until the weekly reset at the same time on Tuesday. During the event, you can earn rewards based on how many wins you're able to rack up on a single Trials "Passage" card you obtain from Saint-14 in the Tower. You can also complete bounties and earn tokens that can get you even more rewards.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until May 25 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

The Trials of Osiris runs from Friday to Tuesday every week, providing one of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 for Crucible players. Your goal in the PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. It's worth noting, though, that there's no team matchmaking in Trials: You have to assemble your own three-player fireteam to run the event. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While the goal in Trials is to hit that flawless run, the reality is that Trials is very tough, and most players may never achieve a flawless run. But the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards, some of the best weapons available, just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, May 18. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.