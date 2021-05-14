Trials of Osiris Rewards This week In Destiny 2 (May 14-18): Get The New Trials SMG, Shayura's Wrath

The Trials of Osiris event in Destiny 2 is back in the Season of the Splicer, and it brings new and returning weapons back to the loot pool. Most notably, this first competition adds Shayura's Wrath, a new Trials SMG--and it's pretty easy to get. Here's what you can expect from Trials of Osiris today and what map you'll play.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until May 18 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (May 7-11)

Map : Endless Vale

: Endless Vale 3 wins -- Shayura's Wrath, Void SMG

5 wins -- Eye of Sol, Kinetic sniper rifle

7 wins -- Hunter, Titan, and Warlock Chest Armor - Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Plate, and Vestment

Flawless run -- The Messenger (Adept)

The Trials of Osiris runs from Friday to Tuesday every week, providing one of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 for Crucible players. Your goal in the PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. It's worth noting, though, that there's no team matchmaking in Trials: You have to assemble your own three-player fireteam to run the event. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While the goal in Trials is to hit that flawless run, the reality is that Trials is very tough, and most players may never achieve a flawless run. But the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards, some of the best weapons available, just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, May 18. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.