Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (May 13-17)

It's another weekend for Trials of Osiris, Destiny 2's high-pressure PvP event where the aim of the game is to earn a Flawless run. While it's easier said than done, the rewards are usually well worth the effort thanks to several Trials weapons carrying the handy Alacrity Origin Trait. That useful perk gives your Trials weapons increased aim assist, reload speed, stability, and range when you're the last Guardian standing or taking on enemies on your lonesome.

While we don't know which map or Adept weapon you can earn for a Flawless Trials run just yet, we'll update this article when Trials kicks off. You can also check out where Xur is in case you're looking for more Exotic weapons.

Trials will once again be active from Friday's daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday. Like the events before it, you'll be tasked with racking up seven wins in PvP combat and zero losses, with the Flawless run earning you a trip to the Lighthouse where you'll receive some special rewards, including the top-class Adept weapons that feature additional stat bonuses.

Saint-14 in the Tower will provide you with a card that grants you passage to the Trials event and will also give you several extra objectives that will grant you bonus rewards if you can complete them. Your Trials Passage doesn't track your losses, so you can keep playing and earning rewards even if you lose out on a Flawless run.

Bungie has also adjusted Trials so that you earn rewards based on the number of rounds, rather than matches, you've won during your session, and added a reputation system that's similar to the Crucible and Gambit, making it easier to earn some of the Trials of Osiris's unique loot.

Trials of Osiris now features matchmaking, so you can jump straight into matches even if you don't have any teammates online to help you form a three-person fireteam. Participating in the mode will also earn you Trials engrams that can be transformed into specific pieces of gear, or you can gamble on a random drop giving you a great weapon from that loot pool.