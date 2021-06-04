Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (June 4-8)

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer is continuing to power on, bringing new weapons and armor to players and giving a new perspective on some of the game's characters. But if you want some of the best gear in the game, you're going to have to brave the Trials of Osiris.

Each week, the Trials of Osiris map and rewards are randomized when the event launches with Destiny 2's daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Unfortunately, we won't know which map players will face, or what rewards they can win, until the event kicks off with the daily reset on Friday, June 4. We'll update this post with all the Trials information you need as soon as it's available.

You can take on the Trials of Osiris weekly when it runs from Friday to Tuesday to provide some of Destiny 2's toughest PvP challenges to Crucible players. The goal in Trials is to assemble a team of three--there's no matchmaking in the mode--and win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses. Once you've got three L's to your name, you're forced to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, so minimizing your losses is key to grabbing new gear. But the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While the goal in Trials is to hit that flawless run, the reality is that Trials is very tough, and most players may never achieve a flawless run. But the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards, some of the best weapons available, just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, June 8. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.