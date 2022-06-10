Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (June 10-14)

After a week of Iron Banner activity, the first Trials of Osiris event of Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted kicks off this weekend. This new season of PvP competition also means that several new Trials-exclusive weapons and pieces of armor are up for grabs.

Bungie had previously shown off some of this new gear, which includes a new fusion rifle and sidearm, the Falcon's Chase Sparrow, a Trials-themed Ghost shell, and sets of armor--one of which will make Hunters look like a baboon.

Season of the Haunted's Trials armor sets.

As always, Trials be available from Friday's daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday. We'll have this post updated with a look at which weapons you can win this weekend, and which map you'll be playing on so that you can formulate, once the weekly reset has kicked in. What we do know is this weekend will mix things up in Trials with another Freelance session that has Zone Control enabled.

You can also pay a visit to see what Xur is selling, as his inventory of Exotic and Legendary-class weapons could give you an edge in Trials.

Trials of Osiris is a weekend PvP mode that runs from the daily reset on Friday until the weekly reset on Tuesday, giving you four days to take part. Your goal in the Trials is for you and the other two players in your fireteam to achieve a "Flawless" run, in which you win seven matches without losing any. Go Flawless, and you'll earn a trip to the Lighthouse and receive some special rewards, including the new Adept weapons. These have additional stat bonuses, making them among the most coveted items you can get your hands on.

Thanks to recent changes to Trials this season, though, the mode is a little easier to get into than it has been. The Trials of Osiris now features matchmaking, so you can jump into matches even if you don't have a full squad of three players to take it on. Your Trials Passage, the card you purchase from Saint-14 that grants you access to the mode and tracks your wins, now does not track your losses--so you can keep playing and earning rewards even if you lose out on a Flawless run. Bungie has also adjusted Trials so that you earn rewards based on the number of rounds, rather than matches, you've won during your session, and added a reputation system that's similar to the Crucible and Gambit, making it easier to earn some of the Trials of Osiris's unique loot.

Finally, you'll earn Trials Engrams for participating in the mode, which you can cash in with Saint-14 during the weekend you receive them. Thanks to the new update, you can tune those engrams to yield specific pieces of loot, or take your chances with random drops that will expand what's available in your loot pool. So even if you're just jumping into Trials alone, there are plenty of ways you can earn great new gear.