Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (July 9-13)

The toughest challenge in Destiny 2 is back this weekend. The Trials of Osiris are back, offering you the chance at some of the best weapons in the game--but only if you're willing to take on some of the game's most difficult PvP battles.

The Trials of Osiris takes place every weekend, running from Friday to Tuesday. When taking part in the PvP event, your goal is to and win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses. You'll need to recruit a fireteam of three, as there's no matchmaking in Trials. Once you take three losses in the mode, you'll be forced to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. However, the more wins you earn, the more loot you'll rack up. Rewards drop rack up as you earn a certain number of victories, so minimizing your losses is key to grabbing new gear. But the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

While your hope is to hit a flawless run in Trials, the requirement of avoiding losses makes the mode extremely tough. Most players may never achieve a flawless run. But the event isn't just for the very best players in the game--you'll still earn Trials rewards, some of the best weapons available, just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, July 13. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.