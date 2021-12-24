Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (Dec. 24-28)

Trials of Osiris returns this holiday weekend, giving Destiny 2 players another weekend of some of the toughest multiplayer battles in the game. As always, you can Trials-specific weapons and armor for your participation. Here's what map you'll face and which Adept weapons you can earn.

Trials kicks off with the daily reset on Fridays, so we'll update this article as soon as the competition goes live with all the details you need.

As always, Trials be available from Friday's daily reset until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday. During that time, you can also pay a visit to Xur to see what Exotics he's selling. Make sure to pay a visit to Saint-14 in the Tower to pick up a Trials card, which will dictate certain bonuses (such as whether you get bonus rewards at certain milestones or if a loss will be forgiven).