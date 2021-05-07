Trials of Osiris Rewards This Week Are Igneous Hammer, Igneous Hammer, And Igneous Hammer (May 7-11)

This weekend marks the last Trials of Osiris event in Destiny 2 before the launch of its next content season, the Season of the Splicer, on May 11. You're going to want to jump into the multiplayer competition this time, because it's your best chance ever of getting a god roll on Igneous Hammer, the hand cannon that has become a PvP favorite throughout the season. Every reward this week is Ingeous Hammer, greatly intensifying your chances of getting your perfect version. Here's what you can expect from this weekend's Trials of Osiris and what map you'll play.

As always, this weekend's Trials event continues to the Tuesday weekly reset, so you've got until May 11 to earn rewards and spend tokens with Saint-14.

Trials of Osiris Map And Rewards (May 7-11)

Map : Distant Shore

: Distant Shore 3 wins -- Igneous Hammer, Solar hand cannon

5 wins -- Igneous Hammer

7 wins -- Igneous Hammer

Flawless run -- Igneous Hammer (Adept)

While Trials is tough and most players might never go flawless, the event isn't just for the very best players in the game. You can still earn Trials rewards--in this case, Igneous Hammer, a gun that has been extremely dominant in the Crucible all season--just by playing matches, win or lose. The End Game bounty from Saint-14 awards each week's three-win reward just for participating. There's also a Seasonal Challenge that awards another weapon drop if you can win a total of seven rounds (as opposed to complete matches).

The Trials of Osiris runs from Friday to Tuesday every week, providing one of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 for Crucible players. Your goal in the PvP mode is to win as many matches as possible before you suffer three total losses, which forces you to reset your Trials run, or Passage, and try again. It's worth noting, though, that there's no team matchmaking in Trials: You have to assemble your own three-player fireteam to run the event. You'll earn loot at certain points as you rack up victories, but the best rewards in the event come when you go on a winning streak of seven matches in a row--a "Flawless" run.

If you can manage to go Flawless, you'll visit the Lighthouse and earn exclusive rewards. Opening the chest in the Lighthouse now gets you an "Adept" weapon, which has extra stat boosts you can't get almost anywhere else. Visit Saint-14 to pick up a Trials Passage and bounties to get started, but remember that you have to spend any Trials tokens you earn for wins with Saint-14 before the weekly reset on Tuesday, May 11. These tokens expire at the end of the weekend you earned them, so get your rewards while you can.

