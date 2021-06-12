Trek To Yomi Launches In 2022 For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X|S
Trek to Yomi, which is definitely not a 2D version of Ghost of Tsushima, will launch in 2022.
During Devolver Digital's E3 2021 showcase, Trek to Yomi was announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Trek to Yomi is being developed by Flying Wild Hog, the studio behind the rebooted Shadow Warrior games. The game will launch sometime in 2022.
Trek to Yomi follows a young swordsman named Hiroki, who has sworn to protect his town as a vow to his dying master. Hiroko is a lone samurai and will face off against threats beyond life and death. It is a 2D adventure game with a black and white filter similar to Ghost of Tsushima's Kurosawa mode.
E3 2021 News & Announcements
- E3 2021: Schedule, Participants, And What To Expect
- Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase Stream: How To Watch
- Nintendo Direct E3 2021: How To Watch
- + Show More E3 2021 News & Announcements Links (3)
- E3 2021 Games Confirmed So Far
- Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 Announcements: Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids 2, Avatar
- How To Watch The Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference With New Eidos Game Reveal
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation