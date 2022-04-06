Trek To Yomi Gets A Lengthy Gameplay Video And May 5 Release Date

Trek To Yomi is looking sharp in this 30-minute look at its gameplay.

By on

Comments

Trek to Yomi, the upcoming samurai action game from publisher Devolver Digital, has a new 30-minute gameplay trailer out that also confirms its May 5 release date.

In case you missed it when it was revealed at E3 2021, Trek to Yomi places you in the sandals of Hiroki as he makes his way through the Edo-era Japanese countryside in a quest to protect his village and loved ones. Developer Flying Wild Hog has gone with a visual design that uses a retro black and white filter, which gives the game the appearance of an old samurai film straight out of the Akira Kurosawa catalog.

Click To Unmute
  1. New Ubisoft Battle Royale Reports Amid Ghost Recon Breakpoint Support Loss | GameSpot News
  2. CD Projekt Red Talks Using Unreal Engine 5 for the Witcher 4
  3. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III – Patch Notes 1.1
  4. New Tomb Raider Game Announced
  5. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 1
  6. Rainbow Six Mobile - Announcement Trailer
  7. Starfield: Meet Vasco
  8. Dreamsettler Reveal Trailer
  9. Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer: Reveal Trailer
  10. Teardown 1.0 — The Journey through early access
  11. Legal Dungeon - Pre-Order and Launch Trailer
  12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Trek to Yomi | Extended Gameplay Video

Beyond that aesthetic, you can expect plenty of 2D hacking and slashing as you make use of Hiroki's lethal skills to face off against threats from beyond life and death

If that sounds appealing to you, Trek to Yomi will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC next month. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play it from day one, just like Devolver Digital's other recently-released game Weird West.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Trek to Yomi
PC
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)