Trek To Yomi Gets A Lengthy Gameplay Video And May 5 Release Date

Trek to Yomi, the upcoming samurai action game from publisher Devolver Digital, has a new 30-minute gameplay trailer out that also confirms its May 5 release date.

In case you missed it when it was revealed at E3 2021, Trek to Yomi places you in the sandals of Hiroki as he makes his way through the Edo-era Japanese countryside in a quest to protect his village and loved ones. Developer Flying Wild Hog has gone with a visual design that uses a retro black and white filter, which gives the game the appearance of an old samurai film straight out of the Akira Kurosawa catalog.

Beyond that aesthetic, you can expect plenty of 2D hacking and slashing as you make use of Hiroki's lethal skills to face off against threats from beyond life and death

If that sounds appealing to you, Trek to Yomi will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC next month. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play it from day one, just like Devolver Digital's other recently-released game Weird West.