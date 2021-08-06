Transport Yourself To A Galaxy Far, Far Away With Your Very Own Lightsaber

As kids, the iconic images of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan battling the Dark Side were permanently etched into our brains. We can look back even now on the Star Wars movies and reflect on the messages they taught us: the struggle of good against evil, the wisdom of a mentor teaching the young apprentice, and the power of redemption. Yet when we think about the Star Wars series, there's one thing that sticks out more than anything else. In every battle between the Jedi and the Sith, there was a common element: the lightsaber.

If you or someone close to you has ever fantasized about having a lightsaber of their very own (and who hasn't?), the Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Lightsaber from Cybertopia is the perfect way to make that dream come true. The Alpha Grip is durable and designed to withstand hits, so you can recreate all the great duels from Star Wars without worrying about breaking your blade and having wasted your money. Even more importantly, this lightsaber can switch between 11 different colors, allowing you to choose from all of the colors included in the saga and more. Mace Windu fans, rejoice!

The aluminum hilt is aerospace-grade, ideal for a galaxy far, far away. It's precision milled using a CNC machine in order to create an ergonomic grip that you can wield comfortably and effectively. There are sound effects, too--because what good would having a lightsaber be if you couldn't replicate that beautiful hum that comes along with it?

Star Wars enthusiasts, if you haven't added a fine lightsaber to your collection yet, it's finally time. You can buy the Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Lightsaber for just $145, with shipping anywhere in the US. And whether you're a Jedi or a Sith, you'll be slashing and swinging away in no time.

Price subject to change

