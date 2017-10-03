Transformers Bumblebee Spin-Off Might Also Feature This Iconic Autobot

Although this year's Transformers: The Last Knight was not as successful as the previous movies in the blockbuster franchise, there are still more Transformers films on the way. Next up will be Bumblebee, a spin-off that is currently in production and arrives next year. It has now been reported that the iconic VW Beetle will be joined by another familiar character from the Transformers universe--Optimus Prime.

In an interview with CineMovie (via SlashFilm), actor Peter Cullen confirmed that he is involved with the movie. While Cullen hasn't categorically stated that he is to play Prime, it is a good bet given he has voiced the character since the 1980s TV show.

Bumblebee hits theaters on December 21, 2018 and stars Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), alongside WWE star John Cena. The cast also includes Jorge Lendeborg (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jason Drucker (Diary of Wimpy Kid), Ricardo Hoyos (The Belko Experiment), and Gracie Dzienny (Chasing Life).

The film is directed by Travis Knight. Although it is Knight's live-action debut, he helmed last year's Oscar-nominated animated movie Kubo And The Two Strings, and as president of the Laika animation studio he has overseen such acclaimed movies as Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Coraline.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, Transformers produdcer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura explained that Bumblebee would be different in tone from the main movies in the franchise. "It's a more intimate movie," he said. "It's a little bit like Iron Giant which I worked on many years ago. It's a smaller story but it's still about these larger issues, the same sort of titanic clashes occur.

"But it's a female lead, the relationship she and Bumblebee develop is very different than what we've seen before. And so I think people are going to love the intimacy of that movie in contrast to some of the big [moments]."

In related news, in August it was confirmed that a new animated Transformers movie is in development. Hasbro, which owns the rights to the property, stated that the movie will be part of the cinematic universe. There is currently no release date for the film.