Trackmania Is Finally Coming To Consoles, Including PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

After more than two years as a PC exclusive, Trackmania is coming to new platforms, Ubisoft announced as part of its Ubisoft Forward event. The latest game in the long-running series, simply called Trackmania, is headed to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and Luna in early 2023, and with two key features in tow.

Although an exact release date was not announced, we do know that Trackmania will offer both cross-play and cross-progression. That means any progress you've already made will be able to come with you to new platforms (or will stick with you back and forth across platforms, should you decide to play on more than one). And you'll also be able to play against other players regardless of what system they're on, which should help to bolster the size of the playerbase.

Trackmania was released in July 2020 as a free-to-play game on PC, effectively functioning as a remake of Trackmania Nations. That free-to-play model was the source of some criticism at launch due to both its overall complexity--there were multiple paid subscription tiers--and the way in which access to user-generated content, a key element of the series, was paywalled. The franchise centers primarily around time trials, in which you compete with others to set the best time on a track, which is often filled with jumps, loops, and high-speed turns.