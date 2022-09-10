Trackmania Is Finally Coming To Consoles, Including PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

The latest game in the beloved racing series will finally move from PC to other platforms, complete with cross-play and cross-progression.

By on

Comments

After more than two years as a PC exclusive, Trackmania is coming to new platforms, Ubisoft announced as part of its Ubisoft Forward event. The latest game in the long-running series, simply called Trackmania, is headed to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and Luna in early 2023, and with two key features in tow.

Although an exact release date was not announced, we do know that Trackmania will offer both cross-play and cross-progression. That means any progress you've already made will be able to come with you to new platforms (or will stick with you back and forth across platforms, should you decide to play on more than one). And you'll also be able to play against other players regardless of what system they're on, which should help to bolster the size of the playerbase.

Click To Unmute
  1. Massive Call of Duty And Warzone Leaks Before Next Showcase | GameSpot News
  2. PlayStation Unhappy With Xbox's Call of Duty Offer | GameSpot
  3. Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer
  4. Firearms Expert Reacts To Isonzo’s Guns
  5. Battlefield 2042 - What Does Redemption Look Like?
  6. Destiny 2 - Touch Of Malice Catalyst Guide
  7. The Division Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  8. Rainbow Six 6 Mobile Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  9. Trackmania Full Presentation | Ubisoft Forward
  10. Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Developer Trailer Breakdown
  11. Assassin's Creed Mirage: Cinematic World Premiere
  12. Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland: Developer Intro

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Trackmania: Console and Cloud Announcement Teaser Trailer | Ubisoft Forward

Trackmania was released in July 2020 as a free-to-play game on PC, effectively functioning as a remake of Trackmania Nations. That free-to-play model was the source of some criticism at launch due to both its overall complexity--there were multiple paid subscription tiers--and the way in which access to user-generated content, a key element of the series, was paywalled. The franchise centers primarily around time trials, in which you compete with others to set the best time on a track, which is often filled with jumps, loops, and high-speed turns.

The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Cloud Gaming hub
Stadia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)