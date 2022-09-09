Toy Story Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley This Fall

Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting a Toy Story expansion later this year. As part of the Disney & Marvel Games showcase, Disney announced that Woody and Buzz from Toy Story are coming to the life-sim adventure game this fall.

Additionally, there will be Toy Story-inspired styles to dress up your character with. Players can also take Buzz and Woody out into the world and have them interact with Scar from Lion King and Ursula from The Little Mermaid, along with other iconic Disney characters.

Toy Story is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this year

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now for those who purchase a founder's pack (or have Xbox Game Pass) ahead of the game's public release in 2023. The game is available across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with iOS and Switch versions coming later.

For more, check out GameSpot's extended coverage of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Some of the other announcements from the Marvel & Disney Games showcase included Disney Illusion Island for Nintendo Switch and Tron: Identity. Additionally, Uncharted director Amy Hennig's new Marvel game was revealed to be a team-up with Captain America and Black Panther.