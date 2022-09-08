Tower Of God: Great Journey Releases This Winter In North America, Europe

Tower of God fans in Korea have been enjoying a mobile game based on the webtoon since April, but the game will soon be available for more players. During GameSpot Swipe, developer Ngel Games announced that Tower of God: Great Journey is headed to North America and Europe in Winter 2022 and will be available on both iOS and Android platforms.

The announcement comes with a new trailer for the game, showing off some gameplay for the side-scrolling RPG, while also highlighting the many Tower of God characters that make an appearance.

Great Journey is a role-playing game with gacha mechanics, where one of your primary goals is to gather new heroes to your party. You can play with four heroes on your team at a time as you explore different side-scrolling areas. Great Journey is a retelling of Tower of God's story from the beginning, and its animated style captures the look and feel of the webtoon. There's a big focus on cool character moments, and the story unfolds through a series of static moments and short cutscenes.

From a gameplay standpoint, Great Journey gives you some RPG management to do, without bogging you down in the specifics. Characters level up as a group, so you don't have to micromanage their advancement, but you will want to set up things like your party formation and pay attention to elemental affinities to succeed in battle.

What we don't know yet about Tower of God: Great Journey is its exact release date; the trailer only provides a window for when North American and European players can give it a go. Preregistration for the game opens in October, however, to help you get ahold of it as soon as possible.