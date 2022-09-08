Tower Of Fantasy's New Hub City Mirroria Revealed From Upcoming Vera Expansion

Tower of Fantasy's Vera expansion was announced a few weeks ago, and during GameSpot Swipe, developer Hotta Studio revealed a new trailer offering a look at Mirroria, the expansion's central hub city.

Mirroria is a cyberpunk-themed city located at the "heart of the desert map," according to the trailer. It will feature multiple new environments, mounts, weapons, and monsters for players to encounter as they explore. Specific locations highlighted in the trailer include a museum with artifacts on display, as well as a bar area complete with dancing NPCs.

The map features multiple modes of transportation to help players travel from one area of Mirroria to another, including the ability to hail a taxi or ride a train. The trailer warns that these will be necessary to explore all of Mirroria, as the gaps between areas are too large for players to jump or glide across. Attempting to do so, according to the trailer, will likely end in the character's death.

Tower of Fantasy is available to download for free on both iOS and Android devices, with over 10 million downloads tallied since the game launched on August 11. The Vera expansion is scheduled for release later this year.