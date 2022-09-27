Tower Of Fantasy's Newest Character, Cobalt-B, Will Bring The Heat October 6

Tower of Fantasy's first major content update is coming later this fall, but players don't have to wait until then to check out the new playable character Cobalt-B, who will be added to the free-to-play gacha MMORPG on October 6.

Cobalt-B gives off some serious maniacal scientist vibes, as she obsesses over perfecting her signature weapon, the Flaming Revolver, in a new trailer. Despite being called a revolver, Cobalt-B's weapon sure seems like a shotgun, with gameplay footage showing her blasting enemies with both energy grenades and up-close-and-personal shots that spread out in a large, forward-facing cone. If the name didn't give it away, her weapon is a fire-based one, joining the likes of King and his scythe, Huma and her shield, and Zero with his negating cube.

Characters and weapons aren't exactly one and the same in Tower of Fantasy. Characters in Tower of Fantasy are called Simulacrum, and are essentially optionable skins players can use if they see fit. Unlocking those characters, however, also includes their signature weapons, which can be used independently of its corresponding owner.

A special limited-time event, Vera Orienteering, is currently live and will run through October 12. This event will let players earn a variety of rewards from various challenges, and looks to get players ready for the game's major upcoming Vera expansion.

Once Tower of Fantasy's Vera update arrives, players will be able to explore a new desert region that is home to the cyberpunk city of Mirroria. It's where game's main storyline will continue, as previewed in a recent story trailer.

Prior to Cobalt-B's arrival, Tower of Fantasy has received two new characters, the icy-sword wielder Frigg and the tenacious Claudia. Tower of Fantasy has seen more than 10 million download since launch, and is available on PC and mobile devices. For those looking to get started in the anime MMO, be sure to check out our Tower of Fantasy beginner's guide.