Tower Of Fantasy Is Finally Coming To Steam Later This Month

Those waiting for Tower of Fantasy to arrive on Steam before diving into the anime MMORPG won't have to wait much longer, as publisher Level Infinite has confirmed that the free-to-play gacha game will be available to download and play on Valve's platform starting October 20.

The game has been available on PC via download from the official Tower of Fantasy site since its launch back in early August and is also available on mobile devices. In addition to the game's availability on Steam, October 20 is also the day Tower of Fantasy's first major update will arrive on all available platforms. The update will introduce the new Vera region, which is made up of the unforgiving wastes of the Desert Gobby and a floating cyberpunk city called Mirroria.

Developer Hotta Studios is promising new missions, events, raids, boss battles, vehicles, and weapons in the update, and fans have already gotten a glimpse at some of what is to come. A recent story trailer teased new unlockable characters and a deadly new enemy type known as Abyssants.

Tower of Fantasy's latest addition, the gun-toting Cobalt-B, will arrive on October 6. She will be the third new playable character/weapon added to the gacha MMO since launch, and the Vera expansion is bound to introduce several others over the next few months.

For those planning on diving into Tower of Fantasy with the game's arrival on Steam, be sure to check out our beginner's guide to get started on the right foot.