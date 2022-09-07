Tower Of Fantasy Gets Its First Major Content Update With Artificial Island

Hotta Studio and Level Infinite have announced the first update for its MMORPG mobile game Tower of Fantasy. The new update will arrive on September 15, and players will be able to explore the Artificial Island, a new location filled with areas to explore and enemies to fight.

Once a player reaches level 50, they can begin to explore the Artificial Island. But to explore, they'll have to complete a specific mission to gain access to the area. As soon as they arrive on the island, they'll be able to solve riddles that contain the following:

Gold nucleus

Black nucleus

Red nucleus (Rare)

Players can also unlock a feature called Construction, which allows them to build their own Artificial Island. This feature can be unlocked by reaching a specific goal in-game or by reaching a specific level. Players will be able to obtain exclusive maps and be able to collect construction materials to craft different items.

In addition to the new map, players can now unlock Claudia. In-game, she's described as a master of one-handed swords, reliable, tenacious, and the first to charge ahead in battle.

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more Tower of Fantasy news, check out these stories: