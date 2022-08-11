Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology

Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.

To make up for the inconveniences caused by registration failures and login errors, Hotta is giving out a total of 600 Dark Crystals to all players who have registered by 5 PM PT/8 PM ET today, August 11. Dark Crystals can be used for a variety of things, but can notably be converted into four Red Nucleus to be used in Tower of Fantasy's premium gacha banner.

Hotta Studios also announced it would be giving away more freebies to celebrate Tower of Fantasy reaching the "top free game charts" in 22 countries prior to the game's global launch. All players who register prior to August 17 will receive 10 Gold Nucleus, which are used for gacha pulls for the game's standard banner. The Gold Nucleus reward will be mailed to players within the next 24 hours and will need to be claimed within 14 days. Once the items are in a player's inventory, they don't expire.

Tower of Fantasy, which is free-to-play, seems to be off to a solid start. Login queues on many servers were long at launch, and the game as of writing has more than 133,000 viewers on Twitch. Though the game is comparable to Genshin Impact--with familiar combat, gacha systems, user interface, and a similar art style--Tower of Fantasy's sci-fi setting, custom character-creator, focus on multiplayer (including PvP), and the addition of vehicles help it to stand out from MiHoYo's popular gacha game.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC, iOS, and Android devices and allows for cross-platform multiplayer. For now, those interested in playing on PC can download Tower of Fantasy through the official website, but the title is slated to come to Steam and the Epic Games Store later this year.