Total War: Warhammer 3 Reigns Supreme On Latest Steam Sales Chart

Total War: Warhammer III took the top spot on the Steam charts last week, beating the likes of Dying Light 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 to secure the top spot. While it's not unusual to see a strategy game doing well on PC, what makes the feat notable is that Total War: Warhammer III is available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

It looks like plenty of people are happy to pay a retail price for Creative Assembly's latest RTS, and with some decent deals available, it was no wonder that the game was seeing high numbers of concurrent players on Steam alone.

Elden Ring took second place, which might sound odd considering that the game is only being officially released on February 25. Preorders are the reason why the game is experiencing a surge of popularity on Steam's store, and that theme was echoed by Destiny 2: The Witch Queen in seventh place. You can see the full results below from third-party site SteamDB:

Steam Top Sellers February 14-20

Position Game Ttitle 1. Total War: Warhammer III 2. Elden Ring 3. Dying Light 2 4. Lost Ark: Vanquisher Pack 5. Cyberpunk 2077 6. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen 7. Valve Index 8. The King of Fighters XV 9. The King of Fighters XV 10. Dread Hunger

Cyberpunk 2077--which is in fifth place--has seen a revival on the Steam Charts now that the game has received a substantial update. New DLC finally lets you snap photos of Johnny Silverhand, the frustratingly long braindance tutorial can be skipped, and more romantic content allows you to receive some saucy photos occasionally.