Total War: Warhammer 3 Out Now On Xbox Game Pass, Doing Great On Steam

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a new day one release to check out today, as Total War: Warhammer III has been released into the subscription catalog for PC. Not only that, but its PC edition on Steam is doing very well, quickly jumping into the top 10 most-played games on the platform on launch day.

Warhammer III reached a peak of 164,484 concurrent players on Steam today, February 17, according to Steam's own public data. That makes it one of the most popular games on Steam overall based on player numbers, only surpassed by the free-to-play games Apex Legends, PUBG, Dota 2, CS: GO, and Lost Ark. Also worth noting is that this does not factor in Game Pass players, or those on other platforms like the Epic Games Store.

Warhammer III is the third entry in Creative Assembly's series, but principal writer Andy Hall said in a blog post that it shouldn't feel overwhelming for newcomers. It kicks off with a prologue campaign that catches you up on the story and explains how to play. For those new to the series, Warhammer III has players managing their settlements in one part of the experience and then doing battle in the other.

In addition to being available on Steam and PC through Game Pass, players can opt to buy the game outright--here's a good deal for Steam. Everyone who picks up the game by February 24 gets the Ogre Kingdoms DLC for free.

Warhammer III is one of many titles for Game Pass in February. Some of the other additions to the catalog this month include Madden NFL 22 (February 17), Super Mega Baseball 3 (February 24), and Alice: Madness Returns (February 28).

