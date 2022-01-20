Total War: Warhammer 3 Gets Huge Discount Ahead Of February Launch

Total War: Warhammer 3 doesn't launch until February 17, but Fanatical is now offering the best preorder deal we've seen for the long-awaited game. Not only is the title discounted to just $47 (down from its usual price of $60), but you'll also get a 50% off coupon for your next purchase.

Preordering through Fanatical will reserve you a Steam version of Warhammer 3. You'll also get an additional Race Pack featuring the Ogre Kingdoms, although this DLC is included with preorders through most retailers. The big draw is the steep discount and additional 50% off coupon, which makes this the cheapest way to get your hands on the upcoming game.

It's been nearly five years since Total War: Warhammer 2 arrived on store shelves, so hopefully Warhammer 3 is as engrossing as its beloved predecessor. You'll have a larger selection of races to choose from than any other entry in the series, nine Lords to pick from, and a variety of deadly foes to battle. We doubt we'll see a better price before launch, so be sure to check it out at Fanatical while you can.